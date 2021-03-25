Sony Makes 9 PS4 Games Free No PlayStation Plus Required
Today, PlayStation made not one, not two, but nine new games free for all PS4 users, and unlike March's free PlayStation Plus games, these nine games don't require a subscription to PS Plus. That said, they are only available, for free, for a limited time, or, more specifically, until April 22 at 8:00 pm PT. After this, all nine games will return to their normal price. That said, once downloaded, each and every game is yours to keep and play whenever you'd like for as much as you'd like.
In addition to these games, 2016's Ratchet & Clank is still free and will remain free until March 31. Meanwhile, come April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition -- which comes with the game's Frozen Wilds expansion -- will be made free as well. And again, there are absolutely zero strings or caveats attached to these freebies.
For those that don't know: Sony has made each and every one of these games free as part of its ongoing "Play at Home" initiative, which was created to encourage PlayStation players to stay home during the ongoing pandemic by giving them games to play. It was last year the initiative began with a variety of freebies, and this year Sony brought it back in an even bigger way.
Below, you can check each and every game that is now available, for free, for each and every PS4 user:
Subnautica
"Subnautica is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean planet. A massive, open-world full of wonder and peril awaits you! You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica's oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful."prevnext
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
"Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a brand new platformer, developed exclusively for use with PS VR. Take control of Astro the captain BOT and go on an epic VR rescue mission to save your fellow Bots who are dispersed all over space."prevnext
The Witness
"You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you. You don't remember who you are, and you don't remember how you got here, but there's one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home."prevnext
Abzu
"From the art director of Journey, Abzu is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant hidden world bursting with color and life as you descend into the heart of the ocean. But beware as you swim deeper as dangers lurk in the depths."prevnext
Enter the Gungeon
"Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll, and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past."prevnext
Rez Infinite
"The legendary action-shooter finally comes to PC, and in style! Blast your way through mind-melting visuals and amazing beats, all in your quest through cyberspace to save a world on the verge of collapse. Playable on your desktop or in fully immersive VR."prevnext
Moss
"In Moss, players meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. While exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened. With her uncle now in grave danger, Quill must embark on an epic journey -- and she needs you there by her side. Together, you'll travel to forgotten realms, solve challenging puzzles, and battle menacing enemies. Alone, no one can conquer what you're up against. But united, you just may defeat even the darkest of villains."prevnext
Thumper
"Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future."prevnext
Paper Beast
"An exploration and adventure game about wildlife sprung from the depths of the internet. An unknown power seems to upset its balance. Join forces with exotic creatures to unravel the mysteries of this universe."prev