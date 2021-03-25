Sony Makes 9 PS4 Games Free No PlayStation Plus Required

Today, PlayStation made not one, not two, but nine new games free for all PS4 users, and unlike March's free PlayStation Plus games, these nine games don't require a subscription to PS Plus. That said, they are only available, for free, for a limited time, or, more specifically, until April 22 at 8:00 pm PT. After this, all nine games will return to their normal price. That said, once downloaded, each and every game is yours to keep and play whenever you'd like for as much as you'd like.

In addition to these games, 2016's Ratchet & Clank is still free and will remain free until March 31. Meanwhile, come April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition -- which comes with the game's Frozen Wilds expansion -- will be made free as well. And again, there are absolutely zero strings or caveats attached to these freebies.

For those that don't know: Sony has made each and every one of these games free as part of its ongoing "Play at Home" initiative, which was created to encourage PlayStation players to stay home during the ongoing pandemic by giving them games to play. It was last year the initiative began with a variety of freebies, and this year Sony brought it back in an even bigger way.

Below, you can check each and every game that is now available, for free, for each and every PS4 user: