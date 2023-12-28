PlayStation Plus Users Getting Free Warframe Pack in January

PlayStation Plus users can get some free Warframe goodies very soon. Despite what some may think, video game platform holders don't make the bulk of their money on console sales. Often, hardware is sold at a loss to get people in at an affordable level and then they push subscriptions and of course, games, on the players and that makes up the loss. Xbox and PlayStation have been at this for almost 20 years at this point with the Xbox 360 releasing in 2005 and having Xbox Live be a regular renewing subscription. Things would escalate once PlayStation introduced PlayStation Plus which was optional, even if you wanted to play online on PS3. However, on Xbox One and PS4, it became a requirement to own these services if you wanted to play online games. They've done a good job of offering benefits, however, with free games, discounts, and other bonuses for users to make it extra worthwhile.

To kick off the new year, PlayStation has revealed its free games for PlayStation Plus users during the month of January 2024. On top of that, PlayStation Plus users will also get a free pack of items to use in Warframe. This pack is known as the Syrinx Collection and will give you free armor pieces, mods, rifle, and boosters to use in-game. They will be available to claim from the PlayStation Store starting on January 2nd for new and returning Warframe players. You can view the list of items in the bundle below.

The pack includes:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

If you've never played Warframe, this would make for a great starter pack and a solid incentive to try the game. It's regularly updated and well-supported, having been running for about a decade now. It's one of the most popular live service games out there and has a really strong community, so if you need something new to play in January, give it a try.