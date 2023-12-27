PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced

The initial lineup of free games that will be made available for PS5 and PS4 on PlayStation Plus in January 2024 have been announced. In recent months, a number of PS Plus subscribers have been making it known that they're unhappy with Sony's monthly freebies on the PlayStation service. Fortunately, it looks like Sony has taken this feedback into account as it is now gearing up to add a trio of great games to PS Plus to kick off the new year.

Going live next week on January 2 and lasting until February 5, all PlayStation Plus members will be able to download A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. The standout title of the bunch this month is definitely A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is the sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence. Requiem only launched back in 2022 and was met with widespread praise from both fans and critics alike.

As for Evil West, this shooter also happens to come from publisher Focus Entertainment. Although reviews for Evil West have been a bit mixed, those who have enjoyed the game speak quite highly of it and consider it a hidden gem. Lastly, Nobody Saves the World is the latest release from Drinkbox, which is the studio behind Guacamelee. Nobody Saves the World also released back in 2022, which means that all of these incoming PS Plus additions are relatively new.

You can learn more about all of January 2024's free games on PlayStation Plus down below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

"Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.

After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

Evil West

"A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes."

Nobody Saves the World

"When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That's you, you're Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee!

Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world!"