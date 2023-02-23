PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of March 2023. Typically, Sony tends to wait until the final week of each month to reveal what the following month's new PS Plus titles will be. Rather than holding off until next week for this announcement, though, the company behind PlayStation chose to reveal March's games in its new State of Play presentation.

Per usual, PS Plus for March 2023 will give Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers the ability to download three new games. March's lineup is most notably headlined by Battlefield 2042, which will be available to download natively for both PS5 and PS4. Despite getting off to a rough start back in 2021, Electronic Arts and DICE have continued to update Battlefield 2042 to improve the game's quality. Now, EA seems to be looking to reach a larger audience by bringing the multiplayer shooter to PS Plus.

PS+ March lineup includes BF2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein. And more titles pic.twitter.com/rsVnLAWDUN — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 23, 2023

Also joining Battlefield 2042 in the coming month is Minecraft Dungeons. Released in 2020, Dungeons is a spin-off in the Minecraft series that has more in common with titles like Diablo and Torchlight. The version of Minecraft Dungeons coming to PS Plus will only be available natively through PS4.

Lastly, Code Vein will be rounding out the slate of PS Plus games for the coming month. Published by Bandai Namco, Code Vein is a Soulslike title that features vibrant, anime-style artwork. By most accounts, Code Vein is likely the least popular game that is being featured on PS Plus in the coming month, but it was still relatively well-received by both fans and critics alike to warrant checking out.

As a whole, all of these PS Plus games in mention are slated to go live on March 7th. They'll then be able to add to your own digital library until April 3rd.

What do you think about March 2023's incoming wave of new PS Plus games? Which title of the bunch do you think is the best? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.