New PlayStation Plus Games Come With Surprise for PS1 Fans

February's new PlayStation Plus Premium games have a surprise for PS1 fans. As you may know, for some extra mullah every month, PS Plus subscribers can upgrade to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. The difference between it and all other tiers is access to a library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. For February, the PS Plus Premium games include Harvest Moon: Back to Nature, Legend of Dragoon, and Wild Arms 2. All three of these games will release via the subscription service today. All three of these games are also PS1 games, and two of them have been updated with trophy support.

More specifically, to accompany their release in the subscription service, PlayStation has updated The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2 with trophy support. This trophy support includes platinum trophies for both games. Why Harvest Moon: Back to Nature doesn't also have trophies, we don't know, but it may have something to do with the fact it's not a PlayStation game, so getting them added is less straightforward, and because it's the less consequential than the other two games.

The games aren't live yet, but we know they have trophies thanks to Exophase, which scraps PSN for trophy data. In the process of doing this, sometimes it leaks things. For example, in this case, it's leaked that both games have trophies. For what it's worth, there were rumors that The Legend of Dragoon would have trophies, but these rumors said nothing about Wild Arms 2. As you may know, these aren't the first PS Plus Premium games to get trophy support, but it's not a guaranteed thing, or at least it hasn't been so far.

