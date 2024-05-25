PlayStation Plus Is Losing Grand Theft Auto 5 Soon

PlayStation is again cycling some games out of the PlayStation Plus catalog soon, and unfortunately for subscribers, this next cycle means losing one of the biggest games that's ever been on PlayStation Plus. Confirmed via the PlayStation Plus section that warns players about games that are leaving soon, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5 will soon be leaving PlayStation Plus which means that it's taking Grand Theft Auto Online with it. That's just one of 12 games that are leaving soon, too, with PlayStation Plus subscribers given from now until mid-June to take advantage of those games.

The games in question are all listed in the "Last Chance to Play" section of the PlayStation Plus interface if you're looking at it on your actual PS4 or PS5. Most of the games that are being taken out of PlayStation Plus this next time are part of the PlayStation Plus Extra tier while one is considered a classic game only available through PlayStation Plus Premium.

All the games leaving PlayStation Plus soon alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 can be found listed below (via Push Square).

PlayStation Plus Extra Games Leaving Soon

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dodgeball Academia

Grand Theft Auto V

Indivisible

Monster Jam Steel Titans

MotoGP 23

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

The Wild at Heart

Unturned

PlayStation Plus Premium Game Leaving Soon

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Grand Theft Auto 5 was added to the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog back in December, so it's enjoyed a relatively short window of availability on PlayStation Plus compared to some other games that stick around for longer. Of course, most people who play Grand Theft Auto 5 probably just own the game by now seeing how long it's been out and how popular it's been, so seeing this game pulled isn't quite as confusing as seeing something like PlayStation's first-party games being removed from PlayStation Plus.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 departing PlayStation Plus, it'll not longer be available through either major subscription service, the other being Xbox Game Pass. Grand Theft Auto 5 is also not part of the GTA+ collection at this time.