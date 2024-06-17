House of the Dragon Fans Furious After Dog Kicked in New Episode
House of the Dragon fans are more shocked a dog was kicked than a major character was killed.
Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1! Fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are no stranger to surprise deaths, and they've stomached plenty of gruesome ones as well. Even with one of those fully on display in the new episode of House of the Dragon, with the shocking death of Prince Jaehaerys, there was one moment that took fans by surprise and had them seething. As "Blood and Cheese" wandered the Red Keep to locate Aemond Targaryan, the ratcather of the duo gave his helpful little dog a kick, sending him crying in pain in one direction, this aggression could not stand for many House of the Dragon viewers.
"I feel like this episode really would've felt fine and complete without that rat catcher kicking the dog," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And the purpose of kicking the dog was what exactly? This show remains mid at best," yet another posted. Not to mince words, another user added, "I got pissed more at seeing the dog getting kicked than hearing a baby getting murdered."
You can see the variety of reactions to the dog kicking in House of the Dragon season 2 below.
Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.
The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.
Louder for the people in the back
You can't kick a dog and expect to live mate... Not in a TV show these days 🤦#HouseoftheDragon— Craig (@thefultonizer) June 17, 2024
Jumping into the TV
me trying to fight that guy as soon as he kicked the poor dog #HOTD #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/MkZFqA06Yc— Matt (@m_ttt21) June 17, 2024
Nothing at all
Now hold up 😭 wtf the dog do #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/XYcqKpX5x4— uncle fish fry (@c_drew_) June 17, 2024
In truth, he was fine.
I got 15 minutes left in the first episode of this seasons #HouseoftheDragon and holy shit PETA is gonna have a fucking field day with Cheese kicking that dog.— ant (@Moon31624) June 17, 2024
Considering what he did, you may not have to wait long
Okay so now how do I ask for the head of the mf who kicked the dog? #HouseoftheDragon— 🐏 (@UhIDKYuma) June 17, 2024
We will have words
No because why did Cheese kick that dog… #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/sqD4WrlhBF— Kymiah (@therealkimye) June 17, 2024
Catch these hands, Cheese
Now, wtf that dog do to him #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/pu9SuaIliU— 🐉✨T A R G A R Y E N • W H O R E™ ✨🐉 (@NightOwlNikk) June 17, 2024
IDK
Why am I more upset about the dog getting kicked than Aegon’s heir 😭😭#HouseOfTheDragon#HotD pic.twitter.com/gaMz157ZVT— Dione – The TV Nerd (@dowhatilike97) June 17, 2024