PlayStation Plus Membership Flash Deal Offers Great 15-Month and 4-Month Savings

For those looking to get a great deal on a PlayStation Plus membership, Sony is offering a Flash Sale for several different ways to save big. Be preemptive with a cheaper 15-month membership, or play it safe with a 4-month trial; there’s a deal for every type of gamer.

Sony is offering a few different options over on their official PlayStation Store. Players can choose from a 15-month subscription for $59.99, 4-month subscription for $24.99, a 1-month subscription for $9.99, or a 14-day trial for free. For those familiar with how the PlayStation Membership sales work, the latter two are the usual promotions, but the 15-month deal is definitely worth scooping up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s the incentive to get in on this action? Check out some of the incredible benefits to being a PlayStation Plus member:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

With the holiday season here in full swing, a lot of people are getting shiny new PlayStation 4 systems to call their own. A PlayStation Plus membership is the perfect stocking stuffer for those just now coming into this generation or those that have just recently upgraded their systems.

It is important to note that this deal is not eligible for those that already have an active membership, only for new subscribers. Interested in checking it out yourself? Check out the official PlayStation Store right here.