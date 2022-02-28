PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Download February 2022’s Free Games

Today is the final day of the month for February 2022, which means it’s also the last day in which you can download the free PlayStation Plus titles that have been available on the service in recent weeks. While many subscribers surely downloaded (or at the very least added to their library) the three titles on offer this month weeks ago, for those that may have forgotten, your time is now running out.

In case you needed a refresher, the three games that PS Plus made available for the month of February this year included EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition. In the case of UFC 4 and Tiny Tina, these were the PlayStation 4 games made available in the month. Planet Coaster then happened to be the PlayStation 5 title that was on offer. Per usual, those who own a PS5 can play all of these games in question, but the same cannot be said for PS4 owners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although this month was a bit of a letdown for some PlayStation Plus subscribers, March 2022 is already looking a bit brighter. This is notably because Sony opted to include four free games for March rather than only adding three titles to the service. For those interested, the full list of titles that are coming to PS Plus tomorrow to coincide with the start of March can be found here.

If you’d like to learn more about the games that are currently available to download on PlayStation Plus, you can find a trailer and description for each (courtesy of PlayStation) attached below.

EA Sports UFC 4

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the centre of every fight. Develop and customise your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champ. Fluid clinch-to-strike combinations offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, while overhauled takedown and ground mechanics deliver more control in those key phases of the fight.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in this first Wonderlands adventure inspired by Borderlands. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! Pick from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds, and jump into chaotic fantasy battles in solo or co-op. Use souped-up firearms to blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts, and fearsome fortresses. Be warned though: your journey can change in an instant on account of Tina’s gleefully chaotic whims.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations. From stunning firework displays to sprawling cruise ships, there’s no limit to the creativity.