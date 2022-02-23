PlayStation Plus Games for March 2022 Revealed

Following a prominent leak that came about within the past day, Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of free games that will be coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service in March 2022. These free titles, which will become available next week on Tuesday, March 1, will be appearing across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. And luckily, this month’s slate happens to be a bit better than normal thanks to the addition of one bonus game.

In total, four new games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. Those titles include Ghostrunner, Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Ghostrunner will be the PS5 offering for the month of March, while Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing will make up the two PS4 titles that we’re used to seeing arrive on the service. With Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title will be available natively across both PS5 and PS4. Obviously, if you’re someone who happens to own a PS5, all of these games will be compatible on Sony’s current-gen hardware thanks to backward compatibility.

As mentioned, the March 2022 lineup of PlayStation Plus includes one more game than normal. That game happens to be Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which is the multiplayer component of Sony’s popular third-person action game. Although Legends is part of the larger Ghost of Tsushima package, the game will instead be available on its own through PS Plus in the coming week. This move is surely one that PlayStation hopes will bolster the community that surrounds Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which will give it more room to grow in the long run. Plus, it’s always just better to get four games rather than three in any given month.

What do you think about this slate of PlayStation Plus games for March 2022? Do you think that this lineup is stronger or weaker when compared to what we’ve gotten in past months? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.