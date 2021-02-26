PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2021 Revealed

✖

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed March's free PlayStation Plus games all subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be able to enjoy for the third month of 2021. More specifically, and only a few days before next month, Sony revealed that PS Plus subscribers, for the month March and on both the PS4 and the PS5, will be able to enjoy the following games: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint. In addition to this, subscribers can still also download and enjoy Destruction AllStars, which was made free as part of last month's lineup and will remain free to download until April 5.

Every game will be made available on March 2, and will remain free up until and early April. After this, they will be replaced with new free games and return to their normal price points.

Like every month, these free downloads are for PlayStation Plus subscribers only. If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you will have to continue to pay the standard asking price point for each game. Further, you will need to maintain an active subscription to download and play the games. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to every single game downloaded for free with it until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can read more about both games, courtesy of PlayStation:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

“Square Enix’s modern reimagining of its iconic RPG boasts unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story and epic battles. Return to the city of Midgar as Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the resistance group Avalanche. Initially executing daring raids against Shinra to fight back against its planet-threatening machinations, Cloud and his comrades are unaware of the epic consequences that await them.”

Remnant: From the Ashes

“In this third-person survival action shooter, play as one of the last remnants of humanity attempting to retake a world overrun by monstrous, interdimensional invaders. Venture into dynamically-generated worlds alone or with up to two other survivors, scavenging for supplies and modding your equipment to strengthen your chances of survival when tackling over 100 deadly varieties of enemy and battling epic bosses.”

Maquette

“All that is tiny is simultaneously huge in this intriguing first-person puzzler designed around a Escher-esque recursive simulation. Making its PlayStation 5 debut as part of next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, Maquette sets you in the center of a world the rules of which are very different from our own. Solutions to puzzles require you to twist the world recursively – manipulating the landscape of a diorama will see those changes mirrored in the life-sized version that surrounds you. If you get perplexed by a puzzle, you can call up PS5’s Game Helpfor helpful hints to solve Maquette’s tougher conundrums.”

Farpoint

“Master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter. Optimised for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strike out towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes.”

PlayStation Plus is available on PS4, PS5, and other PlayStation Plus platforms. Currently, a 12-month subscription runs at $60. For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of the lineup or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.