MLB The Show 21 Planned for Xbox Game Pass on Day One

It was surprising enough to learn that Sony’s MLB The Show 21 would release on Xbox consoles, a first for the series, but the deal’s gotten even better now for those who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Microsoft announced this week that the new baseball game will come straight to Xbox Game Pass whenever it launches this month with the game being supported on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, the Xbox One family of devices, and Android phones and tablets through the Xbox Cloud Gaming program.

The announcement was shared in a post on the Xbox Wire that comes just a few weeks before the game is set to be available on consoles and PC and now on the console version of Xbox Game Pass. MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20th, and thanks to its addition of cross-platform play, it won’t matter where your friends are playing if you get it through Xbox Game Pass or some other way.

Xbox Game Pass members can take the field with MLB The Show 21 starting on April 20. Details here: https://t.co/uvInuVquYA — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 2, 2021

“We’re delighted to announce that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members,” said Jamie Leece, MLB Senior Vice President of Games & VR. “Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on. And with cross-platform play and progress, you can play against others online, and earn and use content across the platform and generation you choose.”

Since it’ll only be the Standard Edition of the game that’s included in Xbox Game Pass, you’ll still have to pay if you want things like the Jackie Robinson Collector’s Edition that come with more than just the game.

The announcement is surprising in the sense that this is the first appearance of MLB The Show on Xbox consoles and it’s already coming to Xbox Game Pass, but it’s not too unusual when you look at how Microsoft has been handling big, new releases lately. While every Xbox Game Studios game comes straight to Xbox Game Pass upon release, Microsoft’s been inviting more and more third-party games to do the same lately. Outriders from Square Enix is one example while Among Us has similarly already been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass.

MLB The Show 21 is scheduled to launch on April 20th.