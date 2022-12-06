PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now

Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.

Available to download right now, this month's new PS Plus slate includes Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Founder's Edition of Divine Knockout. Both Biomutant and Divine Knockout are available to download as both native versions for PS5 and PS4 while Mass Effect Legendary Edition is solely available as a PS4 title.

Not only does this PS Plus lineup for December 2022 contain games from a number of different genres, but it also technically features more titles than normal. Specifically, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a bundle that contains Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. With this in mind, PS Plus subscribers are actually getting five new games in December 2022 compared to the usual three, which is a pretty big win.

If you'd like to learn more about these new additions to PS Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD."

Biomutant

"Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?"

Divine Knockout

"KO the gods in the world's only 3rd-person platform fighter! Become a small-but-mighty god of myth, brawl in all three dimensions, and knock your friends off the map to reign supreme.

Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then knock them out of the arena with a mighty blow! Enjoy combat inspired by 2D platform fighters, but brought into a unique third-person perspective. Each arena features a new mechanic that players must master to win. Some crumble over time, while others feature deadly traps."