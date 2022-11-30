PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed

Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.

Beginning on December 6th and lasting until January 2nd, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to add three new games to their libraries for no cost. The marquee title of the bunch for December 2022 is surely that of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is the remastered collection of the original Mass Effect trilogy. In total, Legendary Edition contains three titles which are Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Legendary Edition is also only a little more than a year old, which means that its arrival on PS Plus has come about somewhat quickly.

Also joining PS Plus for December will be that of Biomutant, which is an action-adventure title from THQ Nordic. Biomutant launched a couple of years back and failed to find a massive audience. Since that time, though, THQ has pushed out a PS5 upgrade for the title which makes it natively compatible with the latest PlayStation hardware. Both the native PS5 and PS4 versions of Biomutant will be downloadable when it hits PS Plus.

Rounding out December's group of games is Divine Knockout. Coming to both PS5 and PS4, Divine Knockout will actually be launching directly onto PS Plus the same day that it releases. In short, Divine Knockout is an arcade multiplayer title that takes place from a third-person perspective. It also features various gods like Hercules and Thor that players can take control of to duke it out with one another.

What do you think about this upcoming lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus? Is this one of the strongest months that we've seen for the service throughout 2022?