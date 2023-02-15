PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Huge New Games Being Added Soon

PlayStation Plus subscribers have some huge games to look forward to playing this month with four different AAA titles leaked as new PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium additions. This PS Plus leak includes major franchises like the Horizon, Borderlands, and Resident Evil games as well as Scarlet Nexus, a anime-styled Souls-like game that people may have been on the fence about trying previously. All of these games and perhaps more are supposedly going to be available for PS Plus subscribers starting on February 21st.

This latest PS Plus leak comes from billbil_kun, a reliable leaker who's so far been able to accurately predict free monthly PS Plus games as well as the monthly additions to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium catalogs. According to the leaker, Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Borderlands 3 will be added to the PS Plus libraries starting on February 21st. Each of the games will supposedly be available in both the PS4 and PS5 versions, based on what's been teased.

Not all of these games will be available for every PS Plus subscriber, however. Horizon Forbidden West will supposedly be a game reserved for PS Plus Premium subscribers, though that's somewhat expected considering how new it is. It's a bit unclear from the leaker's graphic if Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is meant to be a PS Plus Premium game, too, but the other two games, Borderlands 3 and Scarlet Nexus, will supposedly only require a PS Plus Extra subscription.

All of this is just speculation until PlayStation officially announces its plans for the next PS Plus additions, though it's a pretty safe bet to expect these to be added based on the leaker's history. The "more to come" suggests we'll hear of more than just these four being added as well. Those will hopefully include some of the classic games that PS Plus Premium subscribers look forward to each month.

PS Plus Essential subscribers of course won't get any of these, but those subscribed to that tier still have February's free monthly games to keep for good after claiming them.