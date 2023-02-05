PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Surprised With Free New Game Trial

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been surprised this week with a new free game trial to download. Since PS Plus Premium launched in the middle of 2022, one of the perks of this new tier of the service has been the ability to play demos of various games that are available on the PlayStation Store. Now, a new game has been added to this lineup of trials and it happens to be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.

Downloadable now thanks to PS Plus Premium, Persona 5 Royal is the latest game to get a new trial. In total, this demo of Persona 5 Royal lasts four hours, which is long enough that those checking out the title in this manner should be able to get a good idea of what it's all about. Sadly, this trial won't be available permanently, but it's not set to leave the PlayStation Store anytime soon. Instead, subscribers will have all the way until January 31, 2024, to play this demo for themselves. Once the four-hour threshold is then reached with this trial, subscribers will then only be able to play more of Persona 5 Royal if they opt to purchase the game outright.

Per usual, there are a couple of caveats with this situation. For starters, and as mentioned before, game trials are solely available via PS Plus Premium, which means that PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra subscribers will not be able to check out Persona 5 Royal for themselves. Additionally, the version of P5R that is downloadable in the form of a trial is only extended to the PS5 edition of the game. This means that those looking to download the PS4 version of the game will not be able to do so.

