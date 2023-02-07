PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Available Now

The new lineup of PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony announced that February's slate for PS Plus would look a bit different as more titles than normal would be accessible on the subscription platform in the month. Now, until Monday, March 6th, all of these new PS Plus games in question can be snagged for no cost whatsoever.

PS Plus subscribers across all tiers can currently look to obtain OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Per usual, Sony is giving out three full games in the month of February with OlliOlli World and Evil Dead both being available natively for PS5. Mafia: Definitive Edition is only available natively via PS4, but is still playable on PS5 as a backward compatible game.

The big difference in February, though, comes with Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Rather than being another full game, Beyond Light is an expansion for Bungie's shooter Destiny 2. The addition of Beyond Light only comes a couple of weeks before the release of Lightfall, which is Destiny 2's next big add-on. As such, if you've been meaning to check out Destiny 2 before the release of Lightfall, Beyond Light is a great starting point.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these new PS Plus titles for February 2023, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

OlliOlli World

"OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that's bursting with personality. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. Experience the accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World. OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio."

Mafia: Definitive Edition

"Rise through the ranks of the mafia during the Prohibition-era of organized crime in America. After an inadvertent brush with the mob, cabdriver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly thrust into the world of organized crime. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri family, the rewards become too big to ignore."

Evil Dead: The Game

"Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series."

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

"A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself."