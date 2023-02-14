New PlayStation Plus Leak Features God of War Ragnarok

Tomorrow Sony should announce February's PlayStation Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra games. And it looks like alongside the lineup of monthly games will be a free trial for God of War: Ragnarok, 2022's major PS5 exclusive. The leak comes the way of PlayStation Game Size over on Twitter, an account that scraps PSN for data and through this uncovers a variety of information and leaks. Scrapping PSN data this week, the Twitter account unearthed that PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting a free God of War Ragnarok trial.

As you would expect, the free trial will not allow access to the entire game. Rather, it will grant PS Plus Premium subscribers to three hours of the game, which is just a slither of the title. If you mainline the God of War sequel it will take you roughly 25 hours. To beat the game while completing the bulk of major side content, you will need to set aside 40 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough will take roughly 50 hours. So, three hours isn't much, but it's enough to give subscribers a taste and an idea if they want to pay for the game outright.

Unfortunately, if you're a PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're set to miss out on this offer as it will be limited to PS Plus Premium. This has been the case with previous trials and it's now safe to assume it will be the case going forward as well. That said, for now, this is just a leak, or, in other words, unofficial information. So, take everything here with a grain of salt until you hear straight from the mouth of PlayStation, which has yet to comment on this leak and the speculation it has created.

For those that don't know: God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9 via Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation. Upon release, the PS4 and PS5 game garnered a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games so far this generation. It's still early days, but much like its predecessor, it will likely be counted in the future alongside the best PlayStation games ever.