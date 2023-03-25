PlayStation Plus Subscribers Blown Away by Graphics of New PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are blown away by the graphics of a newly-added PS5 game. If you're subscribed to the middle or most expensive tier of PS Plus, you get access to a vast and evolving library of PS4 and PS5 games, which is brimming with exclusive games from PlayStation itself. Recently, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection -- a collection of the PS5 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- was added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. Like every Naughty Dog game, the pair of titles boast impressive visuals, and, in particular, the graphics of The Lost Legacy are blowing away fans over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

"PS5 Uncharted Legacy of Thieves graphics are amazing," reads the post. "Anybody else tried out this game since it came to PS Plus Extra? I'd already played Uncharted 4 so mainly got it for Lost Legacy which I hadn't played. The graphics are so good with the PS5 upgrades and the game itself is great. Highly recommend. I'm tempted to play Uncharted 4 again just to see and experience the chapters in 60fps and better resolution."

If you played either game on PS4, you'll know they are some of the best-looking games on the console, despite being years older than many other games. So, it should come as no surprise that both games are also some of the best-looking games on PS5.

For those that don't know: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is an action-adventure game and a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The former was released in 2017, a year after the latter. It's big selling point, which is also why many ignored it, is that it doesn't star Nathan Drake, but secondary character Chloe Frazer.

"From award-winning developer Naughty Dog comes a brand new Uncharted game, starring Chloe Frazer," reads an official blurb about the game. "In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India's Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In Chloe's greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she's willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy."