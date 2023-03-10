PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over New Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are divided over one of March's free PS Plus games that were made available to PS4 and PS5 users earlier this week. According to many PlayStation fans on the Internet, March's free PS Plus games are a bit weaker compared to previous months. If you don't know, as of this week, subscribers can download and play Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. After its disastrous launch, many are anticipating checking back in on Battlefield 2042 while Minecraft Dungeons has piqued the interest of many simply because it's a Minecraft game. Code Vein on the other hand is a bit of a question mark for many.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, subscribers seem to be divided over the game's inclusion. Some have labeled the game as "disappointing," while others have suggested it saves the month. Of course, this is not an exhaustive impression, but it does provide a temperature check.

"I'm heavily disappointed with Code Vein," says one PS Plus subscriber. "I like the anime aesthetic a lot, but the combat an animations were some of the saddest things I have ever seen and this is coming from a AAA company."

"I know we're supposed to whinge here but at the very least give Code Vein a fair shake, it's easily one of the best Souls-likes out there and had I not already owned it – would have made this month worth it alone," argued another PS Plus subscriber.

Obviously, the sample size here is small, and most subscribers have been fixated on Battlefield 2042 and Minecraft Dungeons -- for obvious reasons -- so it's hard to gauge just how subscribers as a whole feel about Code Vein. That said, the fact not many are talking about may be the only indicator needed about how it's viewed.

As for the game itself, Code Vein is a 2019 action-RPG published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and developed by one of its internal teams. Upon release, the game garnered somewhat mixed reviews, garnering Metacritic scores in the 70s, but it still managed to shift two million copies, a respectable return for a game of its budget, scope, and expectation.

"In the face of certain death, we rise. In the not-too-distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it," reads an official blurb about the game. "Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This ﬁnal stronghold is where the remaining few ﬁght to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, ﬁendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein.