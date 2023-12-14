PlayStation Plus Users Urge Everyone to Play Hidden Gem Before It Leaves Soon

PlayStation Plus users have urged every other subscriber on PS4 and PS5 to play a hidden gem before said game leaves soon. When exactly the game will leave, we don't know, but it has appeared in the leaving soon section of the subscriptions service alongside a few other games, including one of the best PS5 games. Thankfully, while time is running out to play the game via PlayStation Plus, it's not very long so this shouldn't be a problem for those who want to check it out and beat it before its departure. Meanwhile, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, none of this concerns you as the game is only available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

Aa for the mystery game in question, it is a hidden gem called Omno. According to PS Plus Reddit users, it "is a very chill experience" and worth playing if you enjoy games of this variety.

"If you enjoyed Journey and The Pathless, play Omno before it leaves in January," reads one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page. "Having games leave the service regularly is actually a great impetus to play them. Omno is a puzzle/platformer with many movement based mechanics. It consists of a dozen different areas with beacons you need to activate in order to move to the next one, as well as a handful of collectibles to get achievements. Each zone has unique fauna and flora that you can interact with. The accompanying soundtrack makes it a very chill experience. It's also an easy platinum if you're into that sort of thing."

Whether every PlayStation Plus user cosigns this post, we don't know, but most of the comments echo the sentiment. And for what it is worth, we've played the game from start to finish, and it is indeed a very nice and chill experience.

"Just finished it. I liked it, it has some puzzles (nothing hard), and an unpolished look (in a good way). Creative designs also," reads one of the aforementioned comments. "I started this a couple evenings ago after hearing it would be leaving PS Plus and am thoroughly enjoying it," adds a second comment.

Developed by Studio Inkyfox and published by Future Friends Games, Omno debuted back in 2021 to a range of Metacritics that dip as low as 71, but as high as 82, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, on Steam, 92 percent of 1,225 user reviews rate the game positively, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can can earn on Steam.

"Omno whisks you away on a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. It's a single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome," reads an official blurb about the game. "The power of a lost civilisation will carry you on an epic quest through lush forests, sun-blasted deserts, and frozen tundras – even to the clouds."