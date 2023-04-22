Major May Release Could Be Free PlayStation Plus Game

A major release coming next month could be one of May's free PlayStation Plus games. May 2023 is unofficially The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom month. That said, there are other games coming out of note. For example, Xbox exclusive Redfall is releasing in May. PlayStation doesn't have any major exclusive games, but it does have Humanity shipping in May. And the dates have also aligned for it to secure a big day-one release for PS Plus users.

As you may know, PlayStation Plus Essential free games are dished out on the first Tuesday of every month. Next month, the first Tuesday is May 2. There are two noteworthy games coming out this day. One is the aforementioned Redfall. The other is Age of Wonders 4. There's no word of the latter being included with PS Plus, however, PlayStation has been including more day-one releases lately, so it's possible. That said, while the date makes it possible, possible is not probable.

As for the game, it's being developed by Triumph Studios and published by Paradox Interactive. When it releases, it will be available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. So, if it is included with PS Plus, it will only be available to PS5 subscribers.

"Rule a fantasy realm of your own design in Age of Wonders 4! Explore new magical realms in Age of Wonders' signature blend of 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat. Control a faction that grows and changes as you expand your empire with each turn," reads an official description of the game.

The game's official description continues: "Triumph Studios' award-winning strategy series has emerged into a new age, evolving the game's iconic empire building, role-playing, and warfare to the next level. A new storytelling event system and hugely customizable empires provide an endlessly replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-growing saga. Powerful Wizard Kings have returned to the realms to reign as gods among mortals. Claim and master the Tomes of Magic to evolve your people, and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages to come."

