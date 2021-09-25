PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Be Getting for October

October is on the horizon, and soon Sony should reveal October’s free PlayStation Plus games for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. The official announcement won’t come until later this week, but in the meantime, we’ve gone ahead and whipped up a list of games that we think will be on offer come October 5. And as you can see below, we are expecting Sony to replicate what it’s done many months this year, which is offer a great lineup of games. Unlike some previous months, there’s no carry-over PS5 game, but we still only expect PlayStation Plus to offer one PS5 game and two PS4 games.

On PS5, we suspect either Hell Let Loose or JETT: The Far Shore will be offered. Both games release on October 5, making them candidates for day-one PlayStation Plus releases, which we know Sony likes to offer when it can. As you may know, leaks have suggested the former could be included in the lineup, while PlayStation’s marketing deal for JETT: The Far Shore suggests it will follow in the footsteps of Maquette from earlier this year and release straight into PlayStation Plus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Hell Let Loose doesn’t have the marketing deal in its corner increasing its odds, it’s of a small enough profile that if PlayStation does swoop in for a PlayStation Plus deal, it won’t cost an arm and a leg. And of course, we’re sure developer Black Matter and publisher Team17 would love an influx of players for their multiplayer game.

On the PS4 front, we expect PlayStation to offer a horror game, or at least a game with horror elements like they did last year with Vampyr. To this end, we wouldn’t be surprised if Dying Light is offered as it checks a lot of boxes. It will give subscribers a zombies game for Halloween, it’s several years old, and Techland may be eager to offer it up for free with its sequel only a few months away, if not purely as an apology for once again delaying Dying Light 2, which it recently did, pushing it from December to February.

The other PS4 game that may be included is Hyper Light Diriter, one of 2016’s most beloved games. Why do we think Hyper Light Drifter will be offered? Well, because of PlayStation’s marketing deal with its developer Heart Machine, who is set to release a new game next month with Solar Ash. Like JETT: The Far Shore, PlayStation has secured console exclusivity, at least at launch, for Solar Ash, and what better way would there be to promote the game than by making the developer’s previous game, which has been thoroughly squeezed for sales, free. At first glance, many may not be interested in Solar Ash, but after playing Hyper Light Drifter that will probably change.

As always, these are just predictions largely based on just simple observation, the history of the service, and a general knowledge of the industry and how it works. And according to the law of probability, there’s a good chance it’s all completely wrong, despite these things.