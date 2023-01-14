PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose One of January's Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers recently learned of 11 free PS4 and PS5 games coming to the subscription service this month, but as it turns out, players are getting one less game than expected. A game was mistakenly included in the lineup of January's free PS Plus games, it seems, and has since been removed from the lineup. That still leaves plenty of games for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers to try out, but it's an unusual situation seeing how games aren't often pulled from the service before they can even be added to the PS Plus catalog of games.

The game that's no longer going to be playable for free for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers is Sayonara Wild Hearts, a music-based, multiplatform game that first came out in 2019. A representative for the game's team confirmed in a statement after the PS Plus announcement went out that the game would not be coming to the PS Plus service after all.

It's a PS4 game, but it came to pretty much everything else, too, including mobile platforms as an Apple Arcade title. It's got a solid score of 82 for the PlayStation version on Metacritic and has its own following accrued by now, so those who've heard positive things about it will be disappointed to hear of its absence from this month's PS Plus lineup. It only costs $12.99 if you want to buy it that way, but that's the only way you'll get it on PlayStation given that it's not going to be in the PS Plus catalog.

But even without Sayonara Wild Hearts being included in January's PS Plus games, there are still plenty of other options to pick from. Featuring a mix of multiplayer and standalone titles, the remaining PS Plus Extra games are Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Life is Strange, Jett: The Far Shore, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Just Cause 4, Omno, and Erica. There are also the free PS Plus Essential games that are available for all subscribers this month which should keep people busy for a while, too.