PlayStation Plus Reveals New PS5 Game Arriving in November 2023
A new day-one release for PS Plus is dropping in November.
Sony has today revealed a new game for PS5 that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to access beginning in November 2023. Earlier this week, Sony announced the three games that would make up the lineup of PS Plus Essential titles that would hit the service next week for October. And while this coming month's slate of PS Plus Extra and Premium games haven't been divulged just yet, Sony has now tipped its hand when it comes to a new day-one arrival in November.
Rolling out on November 15, Teardown is set to be the latest game that joins the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog the moment that it releases on PS5 proper. Over the past year, Sony has brought titles like Stray, Humanity, Sea of Stars, and a handful of others to PS Plus upon their release to give subscribers more bang for their buck. Teardown, which has been a big hit on PC since launching in 2022, is set to be the next game of this type that hits PS Plus to coincide with its console release on PS5.
Per usual, since Teardown is joining the PS Plus Game Catalog, it's worth stressing that this game won't be available to all subscribers. Instead, the Game Catalog is only accessible to PS Plus Extra and Premium members, whereas Essential subscribers can only download each month's free games. Currently, Sony hasn't detailed what November 2023's lineup of free PS Plus games will be just yet, but we'll definitely hear more about this lineup by the end of October.
You can learn more about Teardown by checking out the PS5 title's official description and list of features here:
"Plan the perfect heist using creative problem solving, brute force, and everything around you. Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics.
Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create an efficient path through each level, then execute your heist and make a daring escape. Run, jump, drive, boost. Do whatever you need to collect targets, avoid robots or steal whatever your clients ask for. But make sure not to get caught!"
- CAMPAIGN: With your company pressured by increasing debt, you start accepting work from some more or less shady individuals. Soon you are knee-deep in a murky soup of revenge, betrayal and insurance fraud. Beginning with some more or less legitimate assignments, you soon find yourself stealing cars, demolishing buildings, blowing up safes, avoiding trigger-happy robots and more. Upgrade your expanding arsenal of tools by searching for hidden valuables scattered around the environments.
- SANDBOX: Play around in the various environments with the tools you have unlocked. In this mode you have unlimited resources and an abundance of vehicles, as well as a Creative Mode editor where you can build voxel creations from scratch. No pressure, just pleasure.
- CHALLENGES: Test your skills in experimental game modes. New challenges unlock as you progress through the campaign.
- MODS: Play the best community-created mods. Easily install new maps, mini games, tools, vehicles and more using the in-game Mod manager.