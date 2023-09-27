PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2023 Revealed

Sony has officially announced the lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be downloadable for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October 2023. Within the past day, a portion of October’s slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak online and gave members an early idea of what to anticipate in the coming month. Now, Sony has verified that this leak was indeed accurate and has also revealed the final game that will be available as part of this group.

Beginning on October 3 and lasting until November 6, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will be able to download The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West across PS5 and PS4 platforms. By all accounts, The Callisto Protocol is the biggest game of the bunch here in October as the AAA title only just launched in December 2022. It also happens to be quite a fitting addition to PS Plus in October given that it’s a survival-horror game. Farming Simulator 2022 and Weird West happen to be a bit more niche but they also shouldn’t be slept on, as each has definitely been pretty well-received by fans. All in all, October’s lineup perhaps isn’t the greatest we’ve ever seen in PS Plus history, but it’s likely one of the better slates we’ve seen throughout this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can learn more about all of these free games coming to PlayStation Plus in October 2023 below.

The Callisto Protocol

“The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The Callisto Protocol immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.

One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob’s desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter’s long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.”

Farming Simulator 2022

“Take on the role of a modern farmer! Agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry offer a huge variety of farming activities while you face the challenges of the four seasons, especially when winter sets in. Creatively build your own farm and extend your farming operations with production chains – forming an agricultural empire! Even run your farm together with friends and enjoy crossplatform multiplayer together.

Whether you create a lush vineyard or an olive orchard in the Mediterranean south of France, a vast farmland full of wheat, corn, potatoes and cotton in the US-Midwest or a lively animal farm in the hilly landscape of the European Alpine region: More than 400 machines and tools from over 100 real agricultural brands like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many more are available for your farm.

Farming Simulator 22 brings a multitude of new gameplay features and offers more content and player freedom than ever before, including new ground working features like mulching or stone picking, an improved build-mode adding greenhouses and beehives, as well as a new character creator to bring your own, individual farmer to life.”

Weird West

“Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an action RPG from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey.

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high-stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into the otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”