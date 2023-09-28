Teardown for PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Revealed

Teardown quite literally burst onto the scene back in 2020 when its brand of voxel-based heists launched into early access. After sticking in active development for two years, developer Tuxedo Labs finally launched the full game in 2022. Now, Tuxedo is partnering with Saber Interactive to bring Teardown to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Teardown will finally be available on current-gen consoles on November 15, and anyone signed up for PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium will find it in their game catalog at launch. Plus, everyone will get access to new downloadable content. Some of it is coming at launch, while others will be launching over the coming months.

Upcoming Teardown DLC Content

At launch, players who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Teardown will have access to the Time Campers DLC pack. This campaign expansion is set in the Wild West and includes a new storyline and old-timey weapons and gadgets to help you complete heists. Tuxedo Games calls this "a departure from the contemporary setting of Teardown's main campaign," but promises that the "elaborate bank robberies" will be a blast to play.

Next spring, players can expect a new expansion called Folkrace, which Tuxedo isn't giving many specifics on, but it seems to be heavily focused on racing and destruction. Over the next few months, we'll likely start to hear more about it and the other two expansion packs that are currently on the docket. Those two don't even have names yet but are currently slated to release at some point in 2024.

Seeing all of this content has to make Teardown players very happy. One of the reasons the PC version has been so popular is the robust modding scene. Since that can't be done as easily on consoles, knowing that Tuxedo Games is going to continue to support the game will surely help them rest easy. The description alongside the announcement says Tuxedo is bringing a selection of "Curated mods" to the console version. Hopefully, that list of mods is kept up to date with the most popular mods on the PC scene.

As mentioned above, there will be several different editions of Teardown for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Standard Edition will cost $29.99 and include the base game. This will also be the edition that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition costs $39.99 and includes the base game alongside the first two DLC packs Time Campers and Folkrace.

Finally, the Ultimate Edition will run you $49.99 and has everything the Deluxe Edition has, but will also include those two unnamed DLC packs coming in 2024. Plus, you'll pick up a Quilez R0113R Robot. Obviously, we don't know what those other two packs will be, so it's impossible to wholeheartedly recommend it, but it seems like you'll be getting your money's worth if you do decide to pick up the Ultimate Edition.

Teardown is available now on PC and comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 15.