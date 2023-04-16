PlayStation Plus Adding Every Game From Legendary Shooter Franchise Soon

Sony is gearing up to add virtually every game from one of the most popular shooter franchises of all time to PlayStation Plus in just a few short days. Following the advent of PS Plus Extra and Premium last year, Sony has been bringing titles to its expansive "Game Catalog" by the dozen. And while this Catalog has only grown in prominence over time, it's now set to get a massive boost on the first-person shooter front soon enough.

As of this coming week on April 18th, every mainline entry in Bethesda and id Software's DOOM series will be available to access through PlayStation Plus. Currently, the 2016 reboot, simply titled DOOM, is available to download on the Game Catalog that is open to PS Plus for Extra and Premium members. Two days from now, though, Sony will be adding the original DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3, DOOM 64, and the most recent installment in the franchise, DOOM Eternal. It's worth noting that the older entries in the series (every game prior to 2016's DOOM) will be available as part of the PS Plus Classics Catalog, which is solely accessible to Premium members. DOOM and DOOM Eternal alone, however, will be playable for Extra and Premium subscribers alike.

This huge influx of games from the DOOM series isn't all that PS Plus Extra and Premium members will be getting this week. In fact, Bethesda making big waves on PS Plus this month as it will also be letting Sony add The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Dishonored: Definitive Edition. So if you're a big fan of Bethesda and the games that it publishes, you'll want to keep an eye out for these impending arrivals.

Are you going to look to play any of these DOOM games for yourself now that they're heading to PS Plus? And what other franchises would you like to see Sony bring to its PlayStation subscription service in the weeks and months ahead?