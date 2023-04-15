Big PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprise Free DLC

One of April's free PlayStation Plus games just got some surprise free DLC. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 received three games, all three of which can be played natively on both Sony consoles. The least notable of these three is Tails of Iron. The most notable of the remaining two -- Meet Your Maker and Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- is up for debate, but there's no denying the latter is the bigger name. It's older and less relevant right now than Meet Your Maker, but at its height, right when it released alongside the PS5, it was more consequential than Meet Your Maker is right now. That said, if you're playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure via PS Plus, you'll be happy to know the game just got some free DLC, expanding the already large collection of free DLC the game boasts.

As a tweet promoting the DLC from the game's official Twitter account notes, "Spring is in the air," which means it's time for a new Sackboy costume, appropriately titled the Daisy Costume. And it's one of the character's cutest costumes yet. Cute and free, can't beat that.

Below, you can check out the costume for yourself:

Spring is in the air! 🌞



And Sackboy is helping to spread sunshine all around Craftworld with his new Daisy Costume. 🌼



Available now for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. pic.twitter.com/Ezz7VMsNOr — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) April 7, 2023

For those that don't know: Sackboy: A Big Adventure debuted back on November 12, 2020 via developer Sumo Digital and PlayStation. It was notably one of the PS5's launch games. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 83, depending on the platform.

"Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril – or create teams of two to four adventurers for fun-packed party play as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine," reads an official blurb about the game. "Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device... and become the Knitted Knight of legend?"

PlayStation Plus is available -- in three forms, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- on both PS4 and PS5 at various price points depending on the tier. For more coverage on the subscription service -- and for more coverage on all things PS4 and PS5 in general -- click here.