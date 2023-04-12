PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for April 2023 Announced

Sony has today announced the full lineup of games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for April 2023. For a little more than a week, PS Plus Essential subscribers have been able to snag this month's new round of free titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 which include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. And while this has been a pretty strong lineup in its own right, the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for the month look even better.

Going live next week on April 18th, Sony will be adding 16 games in total to its PS Plus Game Catalog. Of this group, 11 will be available to both Extra and Premium members will the other five will be rolling out as PS Plus Classics, which means they'll only be downloadable to Premium subs. The most notable game of the month is likely that of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which was released in 2021 as a PlayStation console exclusive. Bridge of Spirits was largely met with a positive response from fans and critics alike when it launched, which only makes its inclusion here even more noteworthy.

Far and away the biggest representation in April 2023's lineup of games on PS Plus stems from Bethesda. The longtime video game publisher will be adding nine games in total to PS Plus this month which includes The Evil Within, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and a number of other legacy DOOM titles. Despite now being owned by Xbox Game Studios, it's clear that Microsoft is still willing to play ball with Sony and bring games to PS Plus, which is something that it has also promised to do if its acquisition of Activision Blizzard ends up going through.

You can find the full list of new additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month down below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

DOOM Eternal

Riders Republic

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Paradise Killer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)