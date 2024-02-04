Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Remake Rumored to Be in Development at PlayStation

A new rumor has claimed that PlayStation is in the process of remaking the original entry in the Uncharted series, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune. First released back in 2007 on the PlayStation 3, Drake's Fortune has already been remastered once as part of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection which came to PlayStation 4 in 2015. Now, with it having been nearly eight years since the release of Uncharted 4, it seems that PlayStation might be looking to bring back Drake's Fortune in a new capacity to help keep the franchise relevant.

Shared by insider Nick Baker on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, it was said that "evidence" had been provided by an anonymous source that indicated a "ground-up" remake of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is in the works. Baker added that fellow co-host Jon Clarke had also been provided with information independently which corroborated this claim. It was then stressed that there's no absolute confirmation that this remake will end up seeing the light of day. Additionally, the studio that is potentially working on this Uncharted remake project is unknown.

Generally speaking, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see PlayStation release a remake of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune given other moves from the publisher in recent years. With Uncharted developer Naughty Dog specifically, the studio has already released a PS5 remake of The Last of Us in addition to the recent remaster of The Last of Us Part II. Beyond this, PlayStation has also remade titles such as Demon's Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and Ratchet & Clank in recent years.

As a result, to hear that Uncharted: Drake's Fortune might be the next remake on tap would be quite logical. Plus, as mentioned previously, the Uncharted series has been on ice for a pretty long time at this point and hasn't seen a new entry since 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With this in mind, PlayStation might want to look to bring the franchise back in a big way and its first step in doing so could be with this remake of Drake's Fortune.

Per usual with rumors of this type, it's important to stress that everything that has been outlined here should be taken with a grain of salt for the moment. That being said, how would you feel about seeing a modernized version of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune on PS5? And do you like this trend of Sony continuing to remake titles from PlayStation's past? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.