Every Xbox Exclusive Game Rumored to Release for PS5

It's a wild time to be an Xbox fan. The past month has brought with it tons of credible rumors and reports indicating that some serious shifts in strategy are about to take place at Microsoft. These potential changes will result in Xbox porting its biggest first-party games to platforms outside of Xbox and PC. If true, this move (at least in the eyes of many Xbox fans) would defeat the purpose of owning dedicated Xbox hardware and would turn Microsoft into more of a traditional third-party video game publisher. At the time of this writing, more clarification on this matter hasn't been provided just yet but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that those at Microsoft are "listening" to what fans have to say. To that end, more details on this situation are set to be shared next week at a "business update event" that will be held by Xbox. Additional information on the date and time of this event haven't been provided just yet, but we'll surely hear more soon enough. Until that time, here's every major Xbox exclusive we've heard about so far that could be coming to PlayStation 5 (and potentially Nintendo Switch).

Starfield Xbox's biggest exclusive of 2023 is one of the first major titles that seems to be on its way to PS5. XboxEra was the first to report Starfield potentially coming to PS5 and says that the spacefaring RPG is set to launch after the game's Shattered Space DLC comes to Xbox and PC. This puts Starfield on track to release at some point in 2024, although no such plans have been disclosed publicly just yet.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of Xbox's biggest exclusives of 2024, but it doesn't seem like that will hold true for long. The Verge reports that Bethesda's Indiana Jones title is being eyed for PS5 soon after it comes to Xbox and PC. This same report says that Indiana Jones is currently on track to hit Xbox and PC in December 2024, which means that it could then land on PS5 in the early part of 2025.

Gears of War Yes, even Gears of War is being plotted to come to PlayStation. Insider Jeff Grubb reported that he has heard Microsoft is internally discussing whether or not it wants to bring its iconic third-person shooter franchise to PS5 at some point in the future. A decision one way or the other doesn't seem to have been reached just yet, but Gears is arguably one of Xbox's most iconic franchises. A jump to PlayStation platforms is something that would have seemed impossible a decade ago. Now, it's sounding more likely than not.

Hi-Fi Rush (Photo: Bethesda) Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush was the first game that was reported to be coming to PS5 when rumors first started swirling this past month. Since that time, additional leaks have come about all but confirming that the rhythm action title is bound for new platforms. Xbox itself has yet to announce the release of Hi-Fi Rush on new hardware, but this will likely be the first exclusive that we see from Microsoft that makes the transition to PS5.

Sea of Thieves Alongside Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves was one of the initial games reported to be heading to PS5. Other than PlayStation, though, reporter Stephen Totilo noted that a Nintendo Switch version of Sea of Thieves could also be in the cards. Given that Sea of Thieves is a bit dated at this point, the multiplayer pirate title's release on other hardware is one that many Xbox users have been more understanding about. As for when it will potentially hit PS5 and Nintendo Switch, a proper announcement is said to be coming quite soon.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Senua's Saga: Hellblade II hasn't even hit Xbox Series X/S and PC just yet, but it's also in talks to eventually land on PS5. Insider Nick Baker shared on social media that Hellblade II is another game that he believes will come to PS5 at some point. Specifics tied to this port weren't shared, but the original Hellblade did launch on PS4 back in 2017. As such, there are surely fans of the series on PlayStation who would love to play the sequel on PS5.