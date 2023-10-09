PlayStation Fans Surprised With Unexpected Remaster of PS1 Cult Classic

Dues Ex, Final Fantasy IX, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, The Sims, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Metal Gear Solid, Diablo II, Phantasy Star Online, Perfect Dark, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn, Jet Set Radio, SSX, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Mario Tennis, Counter-Strike, and many more games released in 2000. It was a landmark year for gaming. And in a year like 2000, many games go under the radar and have been forgotten to time, including games like Hogs of War, but one developer is changing this.

The original game, a turn-based tactics game, was released on August 25, 2000 by Infogrames as a PS1 exclusive, though the game eventually ended up coming to PC at a later date. Released to a 62 on Metacritic, it's unclear how well the game did commercially, but it was well enough to greenlight a sequel, however, this sequel was never released. Since then, the game has garnered a bit of a cult classic reputation and has lived in via board and card games. And now the original is getting a remaster and a Kickstarter campaign.

Over on YouTube, the Hogs of War Lardcore account has relayed word the Kickstarter campaign will begin on October 17 and run until November 16. Salient details, such as platforms and a release window, have yet to be provided, but that will presumably change with the Kickstarter campaign. In the meantime, we do know it will boast original voice work, and original soundtrack, and new AI. However, it's still going to be based on the original code of the game, aka it's very much going to be a remaster not a remake. It's worth noting the original is currently available via Steam, but as you would expect, the budget 2000 game doesn't hold up very well, hence the need for a remaster.

"Hogs of War is a turn-based tactical warfare game," reads an official elevator pitch of the original game."Take turns controlling members of your squad of hogs to engage in combat with the opposition based on World War 1."