PlayStation Plus Subscribers Say Free Game "Blew My Mind"

In addition to October's free PS Plus games -- which are free to download to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, no matter the tier -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have unlimited access to a vast library that's constantly evolving as games leave and are replaced with new ones. One game that's been there a while -- and because of its atmosphere, is a perfect game for the fall season -- is What Remains of Edith Finch. To this end, some subscribers have just gotten around to trying it and learning what all the hype was about back in 2017, aka finding out why the game boasts a 92 on Metacritic.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is amazing," reads a new post over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. "If you're looking a quick two to three hour showcase of great, emotional storytelling, I highly recommend this game."

As you would expect, the comments on the post agree. If you don't like narrative-driven games and prefer lots of action then it's not going to be for you, but otherwise it's one of the best narrative-driven games of the previous console generation.

"Top five indie games ever for me. It's quite amazing. What a feat of unique story telling that I don't see possible if it wasn't for video games," reads one of these aforementioned comments. "It's easily a top three game of all time for me, and it isn't number three," adds a second comment.

For those completely unfamiliar with the game it was released in 2017 by publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Sparrow, a small California-based studio that debuted in 2012 with The Unfinished Swan, it's only other game. What it's been working on since 2017, we don't know.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state," reads an official blurb about the game. "As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day."