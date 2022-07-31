PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.

Sony revealed this week that the entirety of the Yakuza franchise (outside of its spin-off entries) will come to PlayStation Plus in the near future. These additions will kick off next month when Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is the most recent entry in the series, becomes available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers as part of August's free game lineup. To go along with this, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will then all be coming to PS Plus in August as well. Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life are then all planned to hit PS Plus at an undetermined date before the end of the year.

Even though the full Yakuza saga will soon be playable via PS Plus, it's worth noting that the whole series isn't going to be accessible via all tiers of the service. Instead, here's what versions of PS Plus you'll need in order to play certain entries:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - PS Plus Essential (August 2022)



Yakuza 0 - PS Plus Extra/Premium

Yakuza Kiwami - PS Plus Extra/Premium

Yakuza Kiwami 2 - PS Plus Extra/Premium

Yakuza 3 Remastered - PS Plus Pemium



Yakuza 4 Remastered - PS Plus Pemium

Yakuza 5 Remastered - PS Plus Pemium

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - PS Plus Premium



As a whole, this is a major boost for PlayStation Plus and brings one of Sega's biggest franchises to the platform. With Yakuza 8 currently in development, now might be the perfect time to give these games a shot if you've never played any of them previously.

How do you feel about seeing Sega bring every mainline Yakuza game to PlayStation Plus? Are you going to look to play any of these titles for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.