PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Revealed

PlayStation Plus has officially revealed the lineup of new free PS5 and PS4 games that will be joining the service in August 2022. In the early hours of this morning, a new leak emerged that seemingly divulged August's PS Plus lineup ahead of time. Now, that leak has proven to be legitimate thanks to a new announcement from PlayStation.

Starting next week on August 2nd, PlayStation Plus will be adding three games in total for those across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to snag. This slate is headlined by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which is the remastered bundle of the first two THPS titles. Additionally, Sega's Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be downloadable natively across both PS5 and PS4. Lastly, August is rounded out by the addition of Little Nightmares, which is the eerie sidescroller from Bandai Namco.

Again, it's worth stressing that these games in question are available on the lowest tier of PlayStation Plus. As such, if you're subscribed to the platform in any capacity, you'll be able to add these games to your PS5 or PS4 library throughout the entire month of August.

If you'd like to learn more about these new PS Plus games for August 2022, you can check out descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

"Level up from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years for a crime he didn't commit. Uncover the truth behind his family's betrayal while exploring – and fighting – your way across a modern-day Japanese city. Build a party from a ragtag group of society's outcasts, spending time with them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Take time off from your quest to immerse yourself in go-karting, arcade games or 50 substories."

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

"Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more. Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music, hit insane trick combos, or shred all the original game modes by going head-to-head with local 2-player modes! Strengthen your skills by taking your sessions online and competing against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and live leaderboards. Play as skaters from the original roster (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, and more) or slide into the new roster made up of Olympian skaters (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni, and more.)"

Little Nightmares

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"