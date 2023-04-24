PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have been warned not to miss a "hidden gem" currently available via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. The game was added to the two premium tiers of the subscription service this month, on April 18, but it has been overshadowed by other games that were added alongside it. That said, as of April 18, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is available to play on PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. How long it's going to be available, we don't know, but according to a post on the PS5 Reddit page, you should play it before it's gone.

"This month's PlayStation Plus hidden gem: Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. So, I just wanted to shout out this game. It's a remake/reboot of a great retro game series, Wonder Boy. The game is more or less a side scrolling puzzle platformer with combat. The controls feel really good, especially considering you change forms and move sets as part of the gameplay," reads the Reddit post.

The post continues: "Personally, I really love the art style which is incredibly detailed and has animations for everything, as well as the silly story which basically involves your uncle getting drunk and turning the town into humanoid animal creatures. Anyway, I think it's probably a game people might sleep on because they aren't really sure what it is, but would actually enjoy it if they gave it a try. It's also an easy download at around 4GB."

According to the majority of the comments on the Reddit post, the Redditor isn't lying. In fact, one coments notes that the game "is probably one of the most fun metroidvanias [they have] ever played."

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018, via developer Game Atelier and publisher FDG Entertainment, as part of the Wonder Boy, which can trace its origins back to 1986. Upon release, the game garnered strong Metacritic scores ranging from 82 to 87, depending on the platform.

"Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more," reads an official blurb about the game. "You'll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await."