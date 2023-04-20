PlayStation Plus Reveals First New Game for May 2023

Sony has today announced the first new game that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May 2023. Earlier this week, the latest round of additions to the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members went live and included the likes of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, DOOM Eternal, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. And while it's still not fully known what May 2023's lineup of titles will look like, Sony has now confirmed that one upcoming game will be landing on the platform the same day as its general release.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, publisher Enhance Games confirmed that Humanity will be coming to PlayStation Plus next month on May 16th. First announced all the way back in 2019, Humanity has continued to be highlighted in various PlayStation presentations over the past couple of years. Now, after such a long wait, it will finally be coming to PS5 and PS4 next month in addition to its launch on PS Plus.

"A unique blend of puzzle-solving and action-platforming, Humanity puts the fate of all mankind in your hands. Er, paws," says the game's official description on the PlayStation Store. "You are a Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide the masses through 90-plus stages filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, unlockable skills, and wild boss fights in the narrative campaign, or browse a wide array of user-made levels (or build your own!) crafted via the super easy-to-use in-game Stage Creator."

Humanity launches May 16 as a Day 1 PlayStation Plus Game Catalog title.



Developer Enhance celebrates with a trailer inspired by quirky early PlayStation era ads: https://t.co/GI0M5JIZwT pic.twitter.com/HjSv8zjoZl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2023

Perhaps the most unique thing about Humanity coming to PS Plus is that it's also a game that is compatible with PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2. For the most part, the PS Plus Game Catalog doesn't contain a number of VR-compatible titles. As such, for Sony to bring Humanity to the service helps bolster the platform that much more for those who have invested in the PlayStation VR ecosystem.

Are you excited to see that Humanity will be coming to PS Plus on the first day of its launch? And what other titles are you hoping to see appear on the service in May? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.