PlayStation Plus May Leak Reveals Next Free Games

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the upcoming free video games that will be made available to subscribers in May 2022. PlayStation has yet to officially announce the titles that will be included next month, but if the leak proves accurate then subscribers will be able to get their hands on FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods in early May.

As with the PlayStation Plus leaks from previous months, this information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun. While any leaks like this should certainly be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed, Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup multiple times. According to the leak, FIFA 22 will be for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as will Tribes of Midgard while Curse of the Dead Gods will be for PS4 only. That said, backward compatibility means that anyone with a PS5 will be able to play the PS4 title on there as well.

Of the three, Curse of the Dead Gods is the lesser-known one. It is described as a skill-based roguelike tasking players with exploring a temple full of endless rooms using swords and the like to take on a number of enemies. Each playthrough includes unique curses that add twists and turns to the attempt. "Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape," the game's official description reads in part. "Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse."

As noted above, if the leak proves accurate, May 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games will be FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4, and Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4. April 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games, which are currently available to claim by subscribers, are Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. PlayStation will likely officially announce May 2022's freebies this week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you make of the leaked PlayStation Plus titles for May 2022? Do any of them interest you particularly?