PlayStation Plus April Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As if PlayStation Plus subscribers didn’t already have enough information to take in this week following PlayStation’s reveal of new membership options, it appears the free PlayStation Plus games included in April’s lineup have leaked. Three games have been listed as the contenders for April’s free titles with Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated supposedly going to be free next month. PlayStation has not yet confirmed these details, but the official announcement shouldn’t be far away now that we’re nearing the end of the month and reports like these are surfacing.

This leak pertaining to April’s free games comes from Dealabs which shared the potential lineup on Tuesday. The information about the three games mentioned above was said to be sent to Dealabs and verified within the outlet. Dealabs has previously reported on leaked PlayStation Plus games prior to this month and has been correct in the past, so there’s reason to believe then that this info may indeed be accurate.

Of the three games supposedly available for free in April, both Slay the Spire and Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be available as free PlayStation 4 downloads that’ll be playable on the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility while the Hood: Outlaws & Legends offering is shown to consist of both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. These games will be available starting on April 5th, Dealabs said.

If these are the games set to be free next month, that’d make us zero for three in our predictions of what April might bring, but the three leaked games are diverse enough regardless that they should give something for just about anyone to be interested in. Until the free games for April are officially announced and available to download, PlayStation Plus subscribers can still download the three games available right now in March. Those games are Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. PlayStation also gave away what it considered a “bonus game” for March, too, by making Ghost of Tsushima: Legends free for the month as well.

PlayStation should soon reveal its free PlayStation Plus games for April once the news about the new subscriptions subsides, so look for these three leaked games to potentially be included in that lineup once it’s announced.