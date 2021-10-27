PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2021 Potentially Leaked

It would appear that the November 2021 free games for PlayStation Plus have leaked ahead of the official reveal by PlayStation much like the October and September titles before them. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, said grain continues to get smaller given the accuracy of the same leaker over the past couple of months. November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games are, if the leak is accurate, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

As with the leaks from previous months, this information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun. In addition to the above, the leak indicates that some regions could add The Sexy Brutale to the list in addition to or as a replacement for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. This is all in addition to other PlayStation VR titles coming to PlayStation Plus, as previously announced. Whatever the case might be, the actual November 2021 free video games part of PlayStation Plus should be announced soon, and will be available beginning November 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Dealabs/status/1453262338459684876

As noted above, November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games are, according to the leak, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, are now available. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through November 1st. The former is for the PS5 while the latter two are for the PS4. At this point, there is no telling what November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles will be, though the leaks have been legitimate in the past. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

