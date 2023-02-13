PS4 and PS5 Users Surprised With Freebie From Sony

PS4 and PS5 users have been surprised with a new PSN freebie from Sony. 2023 is going to be an expensive year for PlayStation gamers. It's only February, yet the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, and Forspoken have already been released. Coming between now and the end of the year is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 4, Atomic Heart, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, and many other games. PlayStation VR2 is also releasing this year. Suffice to say, PlayStation gamers will need to pinch pennies when they can. To this end, Sony is offering PS4 and PS5 users a special 10 discount on any PlayStation Store purchase.

Starting this month, Sony has been rolling out discount codes to random PSN users. And there's only one catch. You need to use the code through the PS App. So, if you don't have the PS App, this is likely Sony's way to nudge you its way. As for the codes, they are seemingly being sent out at random and via email. In order to be eligible you will need to make sure your PSN account allows for promotional emails from PlayStation. That said, this alone isn't enough. And then from here it's just a matter of luck.

It's unclear how many codes are being given out or how long this promotion will run. If this information is provided by Sony, we will update the story accordingly, In the meantime, be on the lookout for an email from Sony.

If you're looking for something to use the code on, you can check out our article that goes into every major game releasing this month. Hogwarts Legacy is obviously the standout this month, but it's not the only notable game dropping this month. The aforementioned Atomic Heart is out in a few days, and the likes of Wild Hearts, Sons of the Forest, and a new Horizon game are all also out in February.

For more coverage on all things -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, previews, reviews, interviews, and deals as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here.