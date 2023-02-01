God of War Ragnarok Promoted With Gigantic Leviathan Axe in London

God of War Ragnarok released nearly three months ago, but PlayStation is still pulling out the stops to promote the game. Fans have spotted a massive Leviathan Axe from the game in London, alongside a "Live from PS5" van. It's a very cool bit of viral marketing, and a lot of fans are sure to be jealous of those that get to see the thing in person!

Images of the Leviathan Axe were shared on Twitter by Dexerto, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A giant Leviathan Axe from God of War was spotted in London pic.twitter.com/WYIxnVNSxh — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 30, 2023

It's definitely unusual to see a game get this kind of promotion so long after its actual release date, but there are a handful of possible reasons for this timing. PlayStation recently celebrated the fact that PS5 shortages have come to an end, so maybe the company is looking to build more awareness for the game among those that just purchased the console. The last two years have made it extremely difficult to obtain a PS5, and many newcomers are sure to wonder which games they should buy first. It's also possible that PlayStation erected this massive Leviathan Axe as a way of celebrating God of War Ragnarok's 12 nominations at the DICE Awards, which were just announced a few weeks ago. Or, maybe the promotion took a little longer to come together than planned!

Whatever the case might be, the massive axe is really cool looking, and likely drew a significant number of visitors, including fans of God of War Ragnarok, as well as those that might be less familiar with the PlayStation game! Of course, it's hard to imagine that many people haven't heard of the game; after all, it was PlayStation's biggest first-party release of 2022. The sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarok released to universal acclaim last year, when it appeared on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. ComicBook.com's review for the game awarded it a 4.5 out of 5, which readers can find right here.

