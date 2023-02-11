PS5 Fans Upset After Special New Controller Sells Out In One Minute

PlayStation released pre-orders for a special new PS5 DualSense controller that sold out in less than a minute. As you would expect, this has left many PS5 fans upset. It remains unclear how the controller sold out so quickly, but it is suspected scalpers and bots are to blame. Whatever the case, there's currently no word of the next wave of pre-orders, and when and if a second wave is released, it's likely to sell out instantly for the same reason. Naturally, this only intensifies the frustration of PS5 fans.

The controller -- which can be viewed here -- is just a standard PS5 controller in build, but it boasts a special design for Hogwarts Legacy, the popular new Harry Potter game. The controller isn't releasing until February 28, but pre-orders went live yesterday. When they went live via PlayStation Direct, the site instantly crashed, presumably due to the servers being unable to handle the traffic load. When the site returned a minute later, the stock was gone.

Noticing this, one Reddit user created a post about the incident on the PS5 Reddit page, where it quickly shot to the top and became a place for frustrated PlayStation fans to vent said frustration.

"I wish scalpers would get heavily punished or fined. This is ridiculous and I'm so sick of every single new thing that comes out being sold out and scalped. It's so f*****g annoying. Something has to change," writes one Reddit user of the problem.

Right on cue, pre-orders for the controller are going up on eBay, and every listing is well over $200. The controller normally costs $79.99. Whether the controllers will sell at this price, remains to be seen, but if you really want one of these controllers you may end up with no choice but to pay this egregious markup.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the matter or provided any details about future stock of the controller. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PS5 coverage -- including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.