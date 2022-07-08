More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

More PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.

That source is ResetEra user BlackBate, a user who's accurately shared information in the past about things like the Director's Cut of Death Stranding and more. The user listed the games found below in a comment within a ResetEra post and said these will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier on July 19th.

Rumored PlayStation Plus Premium Games for July

Stray (Already confirmed)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Ubisoft recently announced an expanded partnership with Sony to bring some of its games to PlayStation users through Ubisoft+ which offers games in both the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, so it wouldn't be surprising to see more Assassin's Creed games added. The new Saints Row game is also out in August, so offering a chance to play Saints Row IV: Re-Elected before then makes sense, too.

If nothing else, we already know that Stray is going to be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting on July 19th. Sony confirmed as much during a recent State of Play stream where it showed off more of the game and said those subscribed to the higher tiers will get it for free. Note that those who have the Essential subscription – the base one – won't get this game, however, so you'll have to pick it up separately if you haven't upgraded your PlayStation Plus subscription.

Whether these additional games get added or not, you still have three free games to download now throughout the rest of the month regardless of which PlayStation Plus tier you have.