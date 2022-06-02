PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022’s games haven’t even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.

Revealed as part of today’s PlayStation State of Play live stream, it was divulged that Stray will be available on PS Plus for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners next month. The game, which is being published by Annapurna Interactive, is set to officially be released on July 19, 2022. Previously, Annapurna announced Stray during a PlayStation event in 2021, so the two have publishers have already collaborated with one another in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1532497035219202053

The big caveat with Stray coming to PS Plus is that it won’t be available on the baseline version of the service. Instead, Stray is going to be given to those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium or PlayStation Plus Extra, which are the two new tiers that begin rolling out this month. Because of this, Stray won’t be one of the typical three games that PS Plus subscribers have come to expect on a monthly basis and it will instead be more of a bonus release to those who decide to opt-in to Premium of Extra.

“In Stray, players take the role of a stray cat who must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly,” says an official description of the game from Annapurna. “Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.”

How do you feel about seeing Stray landing on PS Plus in the coming month? Are you interested in giving this game a shot for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.