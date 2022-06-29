PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.

Starting next week on July 5, 2022, Sony will be adding three new games to PlayStation Plus that will be downloadable until August 2nd. July's PS Plus slate is headlined by Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which will be available natively for both PS5 and PS4. The fourth mainline Crash Bandicoot game is still less than two years old, which means that its addition to PS Plus is quite notable. In addition, Crash himself was previously a mascot for PlayStation back when the PS1 was first around as the character was first created by Naughty Dog. As such, to see Crash and PlayStation crossing over once again in this manner just seems right.

Other than Crash Bandicoot 4, PS Plus subscribers will also be able to snag Arcadegeddon on both PS5 and PS4. This title, developed by Illfonic, is a co-op multiplayer shooter that boasts an incredibly vibrant art style. Lastly, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan will round out the lineup for July 2022 and will be available on PS4. Man of Medan is the first installment in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology and was later followed by Little Hope and House of Ashes. The fourth entry in the franchise, The Devil in Me, is currently poised to release later in 2022.

All in all, July 2022's PlayStation Plus games are pretty solid. If there is one drawback, it would be that Man of Medan is already playable via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which means that some subscribers are technically getting doubled up. Still, for those that are merely subscribed to PS Plus Essential, this is a rotation that should be largely well-received.

What do you think about the new PS Plus games that are arriving for July 2022? Is this one of the best months that we've had so far this year? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.