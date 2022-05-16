Ubisoft+ Classics Announced for PlayStation Plus

✖

Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft+, its own subscription service with various first-party video games, is officially coming to PlayStation in the future. While no definitive release for that has been announced, a smaller version of the subscription service called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch starting on May 24th as part of the new tiered version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Ubisoft+ Classics will include a selection of popular Ubisoft video games and access to those will be granted to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and bundled with the service.

According to Ubisoft, Ubisoft+ Classics include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's The Division, and For Honor as well as others. In total, 27 titles will be part of the service at launch with the announcement promising more than 50 total by the end of the year with more planned after that.

Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStation



Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.



In the meantime, introducing 'Ubisoft+ Classics', bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.



Get the details: — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022

"With Ubisoft+ Classics, we're providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships at Ubisoft, as part of the announcement. "This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, whenever and wherever they are."

You can check out the full list of video games that will be available at launch as part of Ubisoft+ Classics, straight from the source, below:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

More broadly, Ubisoft+ is currently available for PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. It is set to eventually release for PlayStation and Xbox consoles while Ubisoft+ Classics seems to be specific to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. As noted above, the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is set to begin rolling out globally starting next week with North America specifically set to have the new tiered service on June 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about Ubisoft+ Classics so far? Are you looking forward to the new PlayStation Plus subscription service? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!