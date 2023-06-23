PlayStation Plus Subscribers "Blown Away" By New Horror Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are "surprised" and "blown away" by a fairly newly-added horror game. 2021 wasn't the greatest year for gaming. There were some good games, titles like It Takes Two, Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village, and Psychonauts 2. It was also the year we finally got remasters of the original Mass Effect games. All in all though, it was one of the slowest years in modern gaming, but not so much for horror fans. Not only did horror fans get Resident Evil Village that year, but there were some smaller releases as well like Little Nightmares 2 and Inscryption that ensured horror fans ate decently well in 2021. That said, many overlooked and missed the latter, but this is slowly being remedied over time, partially thanks to the game's inclusion with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium

To this end, some PlayStation Plus subscribers recently checked out Inscryption and reported back via the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, revealing they were "blown away" by the deck-building horror game. Considering the game's critical and consumer acclaim, this shouldn't be too surprising, but as noted, many don't know about this 2021 gem.

"After reading other comments here advising not to give this one a miss, I downloaded it, and holy crap, it is so good. I would never have bought this game, but having now played it, I would've easily paid for it. Highly recommended," writes one PS Plus subscriber.

"I've put it on my wishlist a couple of weeks ago but wasn't sure about buying it," adds another subscriber. "Luckily now I can play it with the subscription and was blown away by it. I've seen some comparisons to Slay the Spire so I was a little bit scared of it just being an horror Slay the Spire and nothing more, but it's a very different gameplay. It almost feels like I'm playing an IRL tabletop card game"

If you've never heard of Inscryption, roguelike deck-building game with horror elements from Devolver Digital and Daniel Mullins Games, the latter reponsible for the likes of equally acclaimed Pony Island and The Hex.

"From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation Plus -- and for more coverage on all things PlayStation in general, including everything under the PS4 and PS5 umbrellas -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you think. Have you check out Inscryption yet?