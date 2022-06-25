PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals One of the Biggest Free Games So Far This Year

It looks like one of the biggest, best, and most popular PS5 games is coming to PlayStation Plus, but not the base version, nor via PlayStation Plus Extra, but with PlayStation Plus Premium, the most expensive version of the subscription service. While the big selling point of PS Plus Premium for many may be the access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, its library is also brimming with many great PS4 games, as well as some great PS5 games. And there aren't many PS5 games much better than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which looks like it's coming to the PS Plus Premium library, and coming soon.

The PS5 game's addition hasn't been confirmed, but over on Reddit one PS5 user noticed the game is showing as a PS Plus Premium title over on PSN. This could be a mistake, especially when you consider the recent launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra, which will have thrown a few wrenches in the back end for Sony. It's not uncommon for things to be wrongly listed for PS Plus, but there have also been times when PSN has leaked upcoming PS Plus games in this exact fashion. And with Sony likely to reveal new PS Plus games next week, the timing may not be so coincidental.

As for PlayStation, it has not commented on this leak. We don't expect this to change as it never comments on leak, especially ones flying under the radar, like this one currently is, but if it does comment, we will update the story accordingly.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted on June 11, 2021 via Insomniac Games and the PS5. Upon release, the game garnered an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of last year.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily the best game that the PlayStation 5 now has to offer," reads the opening of our review of the PS5 game. "From top to bottom, it offers an experience that is practically faultless and keeps you from ever wanting to put the controller down. Not only is Rift Apart itself superb, but as a showcase for what the PS5 is capable of, it's likely the best example we have seen so far and continues to verify that Insomniac Games is one of the best studios in the world."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation (aka stories like this one) -- click here.